Chinese senior citizens become online hit with recreations of world renowned portrait figures

People's Daily Online) 13:36, June 18, 2021

A group of elderly residents at a nursing home in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, has recently left Chinese web users in awe of their creativity after their stunning recreations of famous works of art went viral.

(Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

After going through a makeover, the seniors are transformed into renowned portrait figures, including Mona Lisa, the "bread carrier" and English comic actor Charlie Chaplin. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese web users were impressed by these artistic pensioners and the way they are shattering stereotypes about the elderly.

Luo Shitao, a staff member of the nursing home where these senior citizens reside, disclosed that following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, staff held recreation shows in order to alleviate their boredom and enrich their life there.

(Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

(Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

"We watched the news, and noticed that some primary school students recreated a number of figures from world-famous paintings, so we felt that we could let the elderly have a try," Luo explained.

Luo added that after the elderly residents' photos went viral, some of their children told the good news to their parents, which brought them great joy.

(Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

(Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

"Our residents are between 85 and 90 years old, and they are in a good state of mind. We usually do all kinds of activities. This time we thought it was just a very ordinary activity, so we didn't expect so much attention," Luo said.

