China to help elderly with digital barriers

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry has stressed efforts to help the country's elderly overcome smart technology barriers related to community-level consumption activities.

Community facilities should suit the needs of the elderly to enhance their sense of gain, happiness and security, the Ministry of Commerce said in a document.

The ministry has ordered more service centers built in urban and rural areas that integrate catering, housekeeping, nursery, and elderly care services.

Meanwhile, existing service centers should modify to include traditional service means such as face-to-face service and cash payments and make smart services more elderly-friendly.

This instruction also applies to convenience stores, retailers, dining places, and department stores, according to the ministry. It also called for more convenience stores in communities to offer services such as housekeeper-booking and door-to-door delivery.

China announced a plan in November last year to help the elderly with smart technologies issues and preserve traditional ways of services. It focuses on seven types of services and scenarios, including day-to-day travel, medical treatment, recreational activities, and civic services.