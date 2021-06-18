Home>>
What does it take to become an astronaut?
(Xinhua) 10:31, June 18, 2021
China on Thursday launched the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is expected to send three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe for a three-month mission.
The three astronauts are expected to set a new record for China's manned space mission duration, exceeding the 33 days kept by the Shenzhou-11 crew in 2016.
Click the video to find out what it takes to become an astronaut.
