What does it take to become an astronaut?

Xinhua) 10:31, June 18, 2021

China on Thursday launched the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is expected to send three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe for a three-month mission.

The three astronauts are expected to set a new record for China's manned space mission duration, exceeding the 33 days kept by the Shenzhou-11 crew in 2016.

Click the video to find out what it takes to become an astronaut.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)