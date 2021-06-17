Home>>
Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship launched in northwest China
(Xinhua) 10:07, June 17, 2021
The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship was launched Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The crew will stay in orbit for three months for the construction of China's space station.
