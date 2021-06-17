We Are China

Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship launched in northwest China

Xinhua) 10:07, June 17, 2021

The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship was launched Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The crew will stay in orbit for three months for the construction of China's space station.

