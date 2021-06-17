National security office of central gov't in HKSAR voices support for police's law enforcement action against Apple Daily
HONG KONG, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Thursday that it firmly supports the police's law enforcement action against three companies including Apple Daily and five directors of the newspaper.
According to the national security law in Hong Kong, any institution, organization or individual in the HKSAR shall abide by the national security law and other laws of the region in relation to safeguarding national security and shall not engage in any act or activity which endangers national security, a spokesperson of the office said in a statement.
The office firmly supports the police in fulfilling their duties according to the law and taking resolute actions against any act endangering national security, the spokesperson said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong holds forum to mark 100th anniversary of founding of CPC
- MOC official says to support Hong Kong in participating in economic cooperation zones overseas
- Gov't official of China's HKSAR says country is Hong Kong's strongest backing
- Carrie Lam urges Hong Kong people to get COVID-19 vaccine
- Hong Kong holds boat race on land celebrating Dragon Boat Festival amid COVID-19
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.