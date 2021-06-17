Home>>
Training session held ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match
(Xinhua) 14:21, June 17, 2021
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands prepares to attend a training session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between the Netherlands and Austria at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, the Netherlands, June 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
