Training session held ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match

Xinhua) 14:21, June 17, 2021

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands prepares to attend a training session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between the Netherlands and Austria at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, the Netherlands, June 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

