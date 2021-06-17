China, Russia invite international partners in lunar research station cooperation

Xinhua) 11:28, June 17, 2021

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia's aerospace authorities have jointly released a roadmap and a guide for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), inviting all interested countries, international organizations and partners to cooperate in the project.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos Wednesday announced the invitation online at the 2021 Global Space Exploration Conference.

The roadmap and guide released by the CNSA and Roscosmos introduced the definition, scientific objectives, implementation approaches, cooperation domains and cooperation opportunities of the ILRS in the planning, demonstration, design, development, implementation, operation and scientific research phases.

The ILRS development includes three phases -- reconnaissance, construction and utilization.

From 2021 to 2025, the ILRS project will focus on lunar reconnaissance, ILRS design and ILRS site selection, and technology verification for a secure high-precision soft landing.

From 2026 to 2035, the project will carry out technology verification for the command center of the ILRS, lunar sample returns, massive cargo delivery and a secure high-precision soft landing. In addition, the ILRS project will try to complete the in-orbit and surface facilities for energy, communication and transportation services. It will also do research, exploration and verification of in-situ utilization of resources.

Starting from 2035, the ILRS project will aim at lunar research and exploration, technology verification, supporting human lunar landings, and expanding and maintaining modules as needed.

