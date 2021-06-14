Xi urges all-out rescue work after central China's gas explosion

Xinhua) 09:12, June 14, 2021

Rescuers work at a gas explosion site in Yanhu Community of Zhangwan District in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, June 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to rescue the injured after a gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked authorities to console the families of the victims and investigate the accident in a timely manner.

The gas explosion at about 6:40 a.m. in a community trade market in the city of Shiyan left 12 people dead and 37 seriously injured.

"Those responsible must be held to account," Xi stressed in the instruction.

As several work safety accidents and incidents related to campus safety have occurred recently in a number of places, Xi instructed local authorities and relevant departments to learn the lesson, shoulder all responsibilities earnestly, develop a keen political sense and tighten safety hazard checks thoroughly.

Xi called for efforts to ward off major emergencies, ensure the safety of people's lives and property, maintain overall social stability, and create a good atmosphere for celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Premier Li Keqiang, in a separate instruction, demanded maximum efforts to organize the rescue work, treat the injured and reduce casualties.

Li ordered to earnestly find out the cause of the accident, ensure strict accountability in accordance with the law and regulations, and urged efforts to strengthen supervision in key areas and identify potential dangers to prevent serious accidents.

Following the instructions, working groups from the central departments have been sent to guide the handling of the accident, while a national medical team has also been dispatched to Shiyan.

Rescue and treatment of the injured are underway.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)