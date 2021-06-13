Home>>
12 killed, multiple people injured in central China's gas explosion
(Xinhua) 15:00, June 13, 2021
WUHAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday morning has left 12 people dead and more than 100 people injured, including 39 seriously, local authorities said.
As of 12 p.m. the searchers had found 150 people from the blast site in the city of Shiyan and rushed them to hospitals, according to the rescue headquarters.
The accident occurred in a residential community in the city's Zhangwan District at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, trapping a large number of people.
The exact number of casualties is still being verified as the search and rescue is under way.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Death toll rises to 9 in east China restaurant gas explosion
- Improper operation to blame for SW China fatal gas explosion
- 33 dead in SW China colliery gas explosion
- Search continues for 20 missing miners in China pit
- FLASH: 39 ESTIMATED TO BE BURIED AFTER GAS EXPLOSION IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN RUSSIA
- Gas explosion injures 21 in SW China
- Three hurt in suspected gas explosion
- Gas explosion at NE China coal mine kills 10
- Gas explosion at NE China coal mine traps 10
- 3 injured in methane gas explosion in C China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.