Xi congratulates Khurelsukh on election as Mongolia's president

Xinhua) 17:51, June 11, 2021

Presidential candidate Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People's Party, walks to cast his ballot at a voting station in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 9, 2021. (Ukhnaa Khurelsukh's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Ukhnaa Khurelsukh over his election as Mongolia's president.

In his message, Xi said China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors and sincere cooperation partners linked by mountains and rivers. At present, the development of bilateral relations maintains a good momentum.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the Chinese and Mongolian governments and their peoples have stood together and joined hands in fighting the pandemic, and have achieved positive results.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mongolia relations, and is ready to work with Khurelsukh to guide the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to constantly make new progress.

