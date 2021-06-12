Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry refutes fallacious remarks by U.S. official in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:19, June 12, 2021

HONG KONG, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday strongly condemned a U.S. official in Hong Kong for making fallacious remarks to smear the national security law in the HKSAR and spread pessimism about Hong Kong's outlook.

The national security law has closed the loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, brought an end to "Hong Kong independence", and reversed the violence and social unrest so that Hong Kong can return to stability from chaos, a spokesperson of the office said.

The spokesperson said the United States, which has enacted the world's most complete national security law system on its territory, has repeatedly slandered China's efforts to implement the national security law in the HKSAR, which exposes its double standards, prejudice and hegemonic behavior.

The Chinese central government has stuck to the implementation of "one country, two systems" strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong has maintained higher international rankings in freedoms, judiciary and the rule of law than the United States and its residents have started to enjoy much wider rights and freedoms unseen during the colonial period, the spokesperson said.

In contrast, the United States has a poor human rights record, with serious racism, police brutality and gun violence and is seen as the biggest threat to global democracy in a recent survey of people from 53 countries and regions, the spokesperson said, stressing the United States is not qualified to interfere in Hong Kong affairs under the banners of "human rights" and "democracy".

As the national security law in the HKSAR has come into force for a year, the financial hub has been put back on track and foreign companies are more confident in its future, the spokesperson said, citing a report of the International Monetary Fund that reaffirmed Hong Kong's status as a global financial center.

Foreign consulates in Hong Kong must comply with both local and international laws, the spokesperson said, stressing any interference in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, and any activities endangering China's national security and Hong Kong's stability and prosperity will not be allowed.

