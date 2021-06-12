China condemns so-called Hong Kong report by Britain

June 12, 2021

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the so-called "Six-monthly Report on Hong Kong" published by the British government, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a question on the report, saying that the so-called "Six-monthly Report on Hong Kong" has, as always, confused right and wrong, and is full of ideological bias.

Wang said that the unfounded accusations against China's policies in Hong Kong made by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in the foreword of the report again grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs. "We strongly condemn and firmly oppose it," he said.

He noted that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and "one country, two systems" is China's basic national policy. "The Chinese central government cares about Hong Kong and hopes to see the continued successful implementation of 'one country, two systems' more than anyone."

Since Hong Kong's return to China, the Chinese central government has been governing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in accordance with China's Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, Wang said. He added that the policy of "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy have been faithfully implemented, and Hong Kong residents' lawful rights and freedoms have been fully guaranteed according to law.

"All the things we do, including the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvement to the electoral system of Hong Kong, are aimed to uphold and improve the institution of 'one country, two systems,' ensure its steady and sustained implementation, and realize lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Hong Kong," he said.

Wang said since the national security law in Hong Kong took effect nearly a year ago, Hong Kong has regained stability and returned to the right track, with international capital continuously flowing into Hong Kong and foreign companies showing more confidence in Hong Kong's business environment.

The improved electoral system of Hong Kong fully implements the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," better reflects the broad and balanced political participation of Hong Kong residents and better accommodates the interests of all social strata, all sectors and all aspects, he said.

Wang said that the report just released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reaffirmed Hong Kong's status as an international financial center and cast a vote of confidence in Hong Kong's development prospects.

He said the so-called British report ignored these basic facts and spared no effort to attack and smear the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government. While claiming to care about Hong Kong's democracy and Hong Kong residents' rights, what Britain really wants is to meddle in Hong Kong's politics and China's domestic affairs, and to disrupt Hong Kong.

Wang stressed Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, concern China's sovereignty, security and core interests, and allow no external interference.

"We urge Britain to abide by the international law and the basic norms governing international relations, face up to the reality that Hong Kong has returned to China for 24 years, give up its old colonial dreams, abandon double standard, and stop releasing relevant reports," Wang said.

"Britain must also stop interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs in any way, and do more things that are conducive to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and the development of China-Britain relations," he said.

