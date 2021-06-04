Home>>
Canada mourns 215 children after remains found at Indigenous school
(Ecns.cn) 14:38, June 04, 2021
The National Flag of Canada outside the Toronto City Hall is lowered to half-mast in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims, British Columbia of Canada, June 2, 2021. (China News Service/Yu Ruidong)
The remains of 215 Indigenous children, including some at 3 years old, have been found on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff for 215 hours-night days.
