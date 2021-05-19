People dine at parking lot outside Chinese Restaurant in Vancouver

Xinhua

People dine at the parking lot outside a Chinese Restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 18, 2021. Parking lot patios are popping up at Chinese restaurants across Metro Vancouver region as the indoor dinning restriction are still effective as the health authority escalated the COVID-19 health safety measure since the third wave began in March. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

