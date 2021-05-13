Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.3 mln

Xinhua) 10:28, May 13, 2021

People shop at a market in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on May 12, 2021. As of Wednesday afternoon, Canada reported a cumulative total of 1,305,174 COVID-19 cases, including 24,765 deaths, according to CTV. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

