6 wounded in car bomb blast in E. Afghanistan: official

Xinhua) 16:38, June 02, 2021

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, June 2 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were wounded in a car bomb blast targeting a security forces' convoy in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar Wednesday, a local official confirmed.

"The blast occurred along a busy road in Police District 4 near the local airport in the morning when the convoy belongs to national intelligence agency's Special Operations Forces was passing by the area," a police officer who declined to be named told Xinhua.

It was not immediately known if the wounded were from the convoy.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the official said

Farid Khan, a provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua that details about the incident will be shared with media later in the day.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

