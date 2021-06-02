Firefighters fatally shot, injured at fire station in U.S. California

Xinhua) 13:18, June 02, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 1 (Xinhua) -- One firefighter was killed and another injured after one of their co-workers opened fire at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in a community north of Los Angeles Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The deceased firefighter is a 44-year-old engineer expert who had been with the Los Angeles County Fire Department for more than 20 years, said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby at a news conference.

Officials said the wounded is a 54-year-old fire captain, who was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital and remained in "critical but stable condition."

The shooter was confirmed as an off-duty firefighter who came to the fire station and confronted one of his colleagues. After the shooting, the shooter fled the scene to his home miles away and barricaded himself in his house.

"The home was set on fire, and he was also found deceased," Osby told reporters.

Multiple local news outlets reported that the shooter set his house ablaze and fatally shot himself in the backyard.

A county source told The Los Angeles Times that there was an ongoing dispute between the deceased and the shooter, who worked different shifts but lived in the same area.

The argument escalated Tuesday morning and the gunman shot dead the 44-year-old firefighter. The captain was wounded when he tried to intercede, according to the newspaper, citing the source.

Officials said the incident is still under investigation.

"I stand here with a heavy heart. Today is truly a sad day and a tragic day for the Los Angeles County Fire Department," Osby lamented.

"As fire chief I never thought when our firefighters face danger they would face that danger at one of our community fire stations," he noted.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS (Fire Station) 81 in Agua Dulce," Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter Tuesday morning, noting that the department was in the process of gathering additional information and cooperating with other law enforcement agencies throughout this ongoing incident.

"The fact that two LA County firefighters were shot by one of their colleagues is an unspeakable tragedy," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Twitter.

"The work our firefighters do is dangerous. They go to work every day knowing they may be asked to put their lives on the line to protect others. Between emergency calls, the fire station must have felt like their safe haven. Unfortunately that sense of safety has now been shattered," she noted.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis also expressed her "sincerest condolences to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today's shooting."

"At my direction, flags will be flown half-staff at all County buildings," she tweeted.

