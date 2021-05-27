9 killed in California mass shooting

Police and investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, California, the United States, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were killed and at least another was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) yard north of downtown San Jose in the U.S. state of California, according to local authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed that nine people, including the gunman, died at the scene and one person was taken to a hospital, with no details on their conditions.

"The whole crew is gone, the whole shift is gone," a VTA worker was quoted as saying in a San Jose local news report.

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA maintenance worker, whose motivation remained unknown.

Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, California, the United States, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)

Sheriff's officials and VTA officials confirmed that the shooting occurred at the facility at 101 Younger Avenue, and some of the victims were VTA employees.

At about 6:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), San Jose police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene. The shooter was confirmed dead at about 8:10 a.m. (1510 GMT).

Officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were at the shooting scene and were actively engaged in the investigation. Sheriff's bomb squad personnel also were called to the VTA facility to do a thorough search for possible explosive devices, local media reported.

"There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. Every life taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation," U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted on the tragedy.

Police keep guard near the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, California, the United States, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)

California Governor Gavin Newsom arrived at the VTA facility Wednesday afternoon and met with the families impacted by the shooting. He said at a press briefing that the "country needs to take action on gun violence."

"This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "Our heart pains for the families and the co-workers because we know that so many are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and their friends."

A reunification center for VTA employees and families was set up at the County Building near the scene for those who may be looking for each other, officials said.

VTA light rail service was suspended at noon until further notice.

A vigil will be held at City Hall Plaza in San Jose on Thursday evening for the victims of the mass shooting.

