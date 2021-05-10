7 people die in birthday party shooting in U.S. Colorado

Xinhua) 10:16, May 10, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Six adults were killed early Sunday morning when a suspect opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, a city in U.S. state of Colorado, police said, adding the suspect took his own life on scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said in a statement Sunday afternoon that they responded to a shooting call at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 a.m. local time.

"Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the statement read.

The CSPD said that through an initial analysis of evidence and preliminary interviews they believed the mass shooting incident occurred when a birthday party was being held for one of the victims.

The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life.

The children at the scene were not injured by the suspect, police said, noting they were still investigating to determine a motive. More details would be released later.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski made some emotional remarks in the statement, saying "words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning."

"As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," he said.

"This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home," he added.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also issued a statement, saying the incident was "devastating."

"The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today," Polis said in the statement.

