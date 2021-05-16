Rally against racism and hate crimes held in San Mateo, California

May 16, 2021

A senior police officer speaks at a rally against racism and hate crimes in San Mateo, California, the United States, May 15, 2021. A few hundred people including government officials and local residents from several cities in San Mateo participated in the rally on Saturday, calling for all cities and communities to unite and to stop racism and hate crimes. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

