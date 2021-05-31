HKSAR gov't officials say new electoral system to facilitate effective administration

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2021 shows citizens displaying China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in support of implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" at Tamar Park in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The improved electoral system will help the LegCo to resume its constitutional responsibility, ending rampant legislative conflicts and building a constructive, practical and efficient legislature, and the government administration will also be enhanced, said Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration.

HONG KONG, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Sunday that the local executive-led system will be reinforced under the new electoral system and the government administration will be more effective.

The remarks came after the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo) passed a bill on improving Hong Kong's electoral system on Thursday.

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration, said in an online article that the bill's passage means Hong Kong has finished the local legislation to implement amended Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law.

The improved electoral system will help the LegCo to resume its constitutional responsibility, ending rampant legislative conflicts and building a constructive, practical and efficient legislature, he said.

The government administration will also be enhanced, Cheung said, vowing more efforts to bolster the economy and improve people's livelihood.

A pedestrian walks past a poster on improving electoral system and ensuring patriots administering Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, March 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Paul Chan, financial secretary, said that repeated political disputes in the past seriously obstructed the government administration, and that violent incidents and the emergence of "Hong Kong independence" also damaged Hong Kong's rule of law and investment environment.

Thanks to the enactment of the national security law in the HKSAR and the improvements to the electoral system, a new order of "patriots administering Hong Kong" has been established, allowing Hong Kong to return to a safe, stable and orderly environment, Chan said.

As law and order have been restored, the HKSAR government will be able to address deep-seated problems with joint efforts by various sectors, he said.

Teresa Cheng, secretary for justice, said in an online article that with the improved electoral system, anti-China disruptors will be prevented from destabilizing Hong Kong and people who genuinely want to serve the people will be able to participate in the government policy-making process.

Cheng added that the Department of Justice will work closely with other agencies to ensure the upcoming three elections will be held on schedule in Hong Kong.

