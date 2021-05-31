Commentary: What Washington cares about Hong Kong is to sow trouble

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

The groundless accusation is the latest U.S. flagrant smearing against the local legislation on improving the electoral system in Hong Kong, and has again exposed Washington's hegemonic thinking and its ulterior motives to sow trouble in Hong Kong.

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Shortly after Hong Kong's legislature passed a bill amending the electoral laws last week, Washington issued interfering remarks to malign Hong Kong's efforts to put an end to violence and political chaos and get the global financial hub back on track.

It must be stressed that China is a country with the rule of law. The comprehensive completion of this local legislation is an important measure to follow through on the relevant decision of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the spirit of the amendments made by the NPC Standing Committee.

It must also be stressed that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and issues related to Hong Kong, including the reform of the local electoral system, are purely China's internal affairs. Therefore, U.S. politicians' finger-pointing over Hong Kong's efforts to fine-tune its election system is a gross interference in China's domestic affairs and a serious violation of the principles of international law and the basic norms of international relations.

For some time, some anti-China forces and radical separatist forces have taken advantage of loopholes in Hong Kong's electoral system to create social unrest and even seek to seize the right to govern Hong Kong.

The new bill will plug the loopholes in the previous electoral system, reaffirm the new order of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and enable the democratic system of Hong Kong to move forward steadily along the sound and orderly track.

It will also provide more solid guarantee to achieving good governance in Hong Kong, and better uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability in the long run.

For a long time, some U.S. politicians and U.S. media have blatantly launched a smear campaign against China by deliberately distorting facts about issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Though professing to care about democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong, their real intention is to exploit these issues to obstruct China's development.

No wonder they have never spoken up for the victims of wanton vandalism committed by rioters in the unrest, never shown regard for the shared aspiration of Hong Kong people for stability and development, and never truly cared about the well-being of ordinary citizens of Hong Kong.

A woman holds a sign in support of the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 outside the Legislative Council (LegCo) in Hong Kong, south China, May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Instead, they are always in a frenzy to fan the flames and sow discord in Hong Kong, leaving one the impression that their motto is "worse is better" when it comes to Hong Kong's stability and prosperity.

No one cares more about the future of Hong Kong, which is part of China, than the central government of China. That is why the National Security Law for Hong Kong and the new electoral system were introduced in the first place.

The good news for the world is that China will unswervingly adhere to the "one China, two systems" policy and vigorously endeavor to ensure Hong Kong's stability and prosperity.

The bad news for those anti-China forces who wish Hong Kong and China at large ill is that their sinister desire is doomed to failure.

