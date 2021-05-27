Improving electoral system will open new chapter of good governance in Hong Kong: central gov't spokesperson

May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese central government spokesperson on Thursday commended the passage of a bill by the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to improve Hong Kong's electoral system.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said the endorsement of "Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021" -- which contains amendments to local electoral laws -- marks the full completion of the local legislative work on improving the HKSAR's electoral system.

The move is another institutional achievement in ensuring law-based governance in Hong Kong and will open a new chapter of good governance, said the spokesperson.

