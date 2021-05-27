Hong Kong students' associations should abide by national security law: official
HONG KONG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Students' associations of Hong Kong universities and their members should abide by the national security law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and other laws as well, Secretary for Education of the HKSAR government Kevin Yeung said on Wednesday.
In a written reply to the inquiry of the Legislative Council, Yeung said the government respects the autonomy of universities and their academic freedom, but he stressed that universities should ensure sound management and be responsible to the public.
Universities should promote national security education to improve the law-abiding awareness of faculties and students, he said.
When talking about the professional ethics of school teachers, Yeung said teachers should not preach their personal political stance to students or spread biased opinions, hatred and distort facts.
The Education Bureau will seriously deal with related misbehavior, he added.
