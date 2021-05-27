HKSAR gov't announces national security education curriculum framework of school subjects

HONG KONG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Education Bureau on Wednesday released the Curriculum Framework of National Security Education for four secondary school subjects, namely Chinese History, History, Economics, and Life and Society.

According to the framework for Chinese History, the junior high school curriculum focuses on enabling students to understand the development of Hong Kong in different historical periods of the country and the close relationship between Hong Kong and the country, so as to strengthen students' understanding of the concepts of political security and cultural security, and enhance their sense of national identity.

As for History, students are required to understand the historical fact that Hong Kong has been the Chinese territory since ancient times. They should realize that the country overcame many difficulties after being invaded by the foreign powers and then resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. This is to cultivate students' sense of national identity and strengthen their sense of responsibility for the country.

The framework for Economics stated that students should understand the importance of maintaining economic security to economic development and people's livelihood, and realize that Hong Kong and the country are interdependent.

As for Life and Society, students need to understand the meaning of national security and related contents, as well as the importance of maintaining national security from the social, political and economic perspectives.

All of the four subject frameworks recommend students' visit to the mainland as part of learning. Apart from the these subjects, the bureau has already announced the frameworks for another 11 subjects.

The Curriculum Framework of National Security Education in Hong Kong was newly compiled by the bureau to illustrate related topics, teaching focuses and learning elements on national security in the existing primary and secondary school curricula.

