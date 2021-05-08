Greater Bay Area best point for Hong Kong to integrate into national development: HKSAR gov't official

Xinhua) 09:24, May 08, 2021

HONG KONG, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is the best dovetailing point for Hong Kong to integrate into the national development, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Friday.

The Greater Bay Area offers significant room for Hong Kong's economic development, bringing huge opportunities to a wide range of industries, Chan said at two forums, stressing that Hong Kong and other cities in the area are complementary to each other.

He in particular stressed cooperation in innovation and cross-border finance and said that Hong Kong needs to seize opportunities in the ever-growing mainland markets.

Hong Kong should strengthen its role as an intermediary, a high-value service platform, an international talent and capital pool, and an experimental field, among others, to facilitate the interaction between the mainland and global markets, Chan said.

