HKSAR's former chief executives support passage of bill on improving electoral system by LegCo

Xinhua) 09:35, May 28, 2021

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Two former chief executives of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Thursday that the passage of a bill by Hong Kong's legislature to improve HKSAR's electoral system provides solid legal protection for the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

The Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 was approved in its third reading by the HKSAR's Legislative Council (LegCo) on Thursday, after it was first brought to Hong Kong lawmakers on April 14.

Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying, both vice chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former chief executives of the HKSAR, showed support for the passage of the bill.

Tung said in a statement that he welcomed the passage of the bill as it provides a solid foundation for the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," which is in line with the will of Hong Kong people and is conducive to people's well-being.

Tung said that improving the HKSAR's electoral system is a new start for Hong Kong. He called on the Hong Kong people to unite and support the improved electoral system, and elect patriots to administer Hong Kong, so that the Hong Kong residents can live and work in peace and contentment and integrate into the overall development of the country.

Leung said that amending the relevant regulations to improve the HKSAR's electoral system meets the fundamental requirements of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong." Also, it is in line with the relevant decisions of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on improving the HKSAR's electoral system, and is consistent with Hong Kong's constitutional status as a special administrative region.

In addition, the amendment reflects the LegCo's function in Hong Kong's political system under the provision of the HKSAR Basic Law, and it suits Hong Kong's reality, he said.

On the premise of ensuring patriots administering Hong Kong and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and under the new conditions of eliminating violence and filibustering in the LegCo, Leung said he is confident that Hong Kong can leverage its advantages, better solve livelihood problems such as housing, and better maintain long-term prosperity and stability in the society.

