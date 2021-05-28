Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR expects full implementation of new electoral system

Photo taken on May 27, 2021 shows the scene that the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 was approved in its third reading by the Legislative Council of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- After Hong Kong's legislature passed the amendments to electoral laws Thursday, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said that the new electoral system concerning elections of the Election Committee, the Legislative Council (LegCo) and the chief executive has taken shape and will be fully implemented.

The office said in a statement on Thursday that the legislation is democratic, open and progressive as it reflects the wide consensus of Hong Kong society and heeds the opinions of lawmakers and people from all walks of life.

The amended laws safeguard the constitutional order of the HKSAR set by the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, implement the principle of "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" with patriots as the main body, and guarantee Hong Kong permenant residents' right to vote and stand for election, the office said.

The new democratic electoral system is in line with Hong Kong's reality, the office said.

The office also stressed that the law-making process is democratic and sticks to the rule of the law.

The HKSAR government held multiple seminars and used media platforms to explain the legislation to the public and listen to opinions from various sectors, and the LegCo collected advice from the public and prompted the government to make 369 revisions to the bill, the office said.

The office believes the new electoral system will be fully implemented with the joint efforts of the HKSAR government and various sectors of the society.

