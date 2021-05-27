Vesak festival celebrated in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 16:22, May 27, 2021

People install lantern decorations for the Vesak festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 26, 2021. The Vesak festival is one of the holiest festivals celebrated in Sri Lanka as it marks the birth, enlightenment and demise of Lord Buddha. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)