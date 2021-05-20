Sri Lanka to mark Vesak Festival

May 20, 2021

A man looks at lanterns ahead of the Vesak festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 19, 2021. The Vesak Festival is one of the holiest festivals celebrated in Sri Lanka as it marks the birth, enlightenment and demise of Lord Buddha. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

