Friday, April 30, 2021

People get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in Sri Lanka

(Xinhua) 13:24, April 30, 2021

A medical worker gets inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)


