People get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 13:24, April 30, 2021
A medical worker gets inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
