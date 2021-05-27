China, Uzbekistan to enhance cooperation in law enforcement, security

Xinhua) 10:44, May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Uzbek Minister of Internal Affairs Pulat Bobojonov on law enforcement and security cooperation.

Zhao recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a phone call on April 29 and reached important consensus on promoting the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan on a new historical starting point.

Zhao expressed his hope that the two sides will earnestly implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, strengthen practical cooperation in such fields as security of major events, combating the "three forces," de-extremism and law enforcement capacity building, so as to jointly maintain regional security and stability, and deliver more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

For his part, Bobojonov expressed his readiness to deepen practical cooperation in law enforcement and security between the two sides.

