FMs of 5 countries meet on security situation

Xinhua) 14:35, April 24, 2021

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau attends a joint press conference in Bucharest, Romania, on April 23, 2021. The foreign ministers of Romania, Poland and Turkey met here on Friday for a trilateral meeting on security issues, which also included a special meeting with their counterparts in Georgia and Ukraine. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The foreign ministers of Romania, Poland and Turkey met here on Friday for a trilateral meeting on security issues, which also included a special meeting with their counterparts in Georgia and Ukraine.

During the trilateral meeting, issues related to the security situation in the Eastern Neighborhood, as well as the preparation of the NATO Summit on June 14, 2021, were discussed.

The three foreign ministers agreed to continue close coordination in areas of common interest in the future, especially in consolidating NATO's deterrence and defense stance, with a focus on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region, as well as strengthening resilience and support for partners in the region, especially for Ukraine and Georgia.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented his country's priorities for the NATO Summit and insisted on the need to continue to strengthen NATO's position on the entire Eastern Flank, including the Black Sea region.

For the first time for the trilateral format launched some ten years ago, there was also a special working session with the participation of partners - the foreign ministers of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, and of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

Talks between the five foreign ministers focused on the security situation in the Eastern Neighborhood, including the Black Sea.

The Romanian minister, together with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu sent a clear unitary message reaffirming support for the two partners' Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as the common interest in continuing cooperation with these partners in order to strengthen defense capacities and increase resilience. Enditem

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)