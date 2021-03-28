China, Uzbekistan agree to enhance legislative cooperation

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Uzbekistan's Senate chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks on Friday with Uzbekistan's Senate chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva via video link. The two sides agreed to enhance exchanges and cooperation between their two legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China and Uzbekistan shared the same or similar positions on major international issues and maintained close communication within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks. It was hoped that the two sides would continue to support each other on matters involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Li introduced the situation in China's Xinjiang and Hong Kong. He also briefed on China's principled position on related issues. He said that Xinjiang-related affairs are not about ethnicity, religion, or human rights. It is about counter-terrorism and anti-secession.

At present, the society remains stable, the people live and work in peace and contentment, and ethnic groups are united and harmonious, Li said, adding that living standards have improved in China's Xinjiang.

The NPC's decision to refine the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) electoral system aims to faithfully implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and the HKSAR Basic Law to ensure long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

Li said the NPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with Uzbekistan's Senate, intensify exchanges at all levels, and promote cooperation in various fields. It will also improve coordination and collaboration in multilateral parliamentary organizations.

The two legislatures should comply with the needs of the in-depth advancement of state-to-state cooperation and promptly revise existing bilateral cooperation documents. They should also promote the smooth implementation of major cooperation projects and provide legal guarantees and policy support for the consensus implementation of the two heads of state and the agreements signed by the two sides, he said.

Narbayeva spoke highly of China's efforts in controlling COVID-19 and advancing work resumption. Narbayeva called on the two legislative bodies to expand exchanges and cooperation, promote cooperation in epidemic control, economy and trade, culture, poverty relief, and the Belt and Road construction.

Narbayeva also reiterated Uzbekistan's firm adherence to the one-China principle.

