Online exhibition on anti-poverty achievements of China, Uzbekistan opens in Tashkent

Xinhua) 16:00, March 25, 2021

TASHKENT, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A virtual exhibition on the anti-poverty achievements made by China and Uzbekistan has opened here to share Chinese experience in eradicating poverty.

The main goal of the exhibition, which is themed "Striving for a Better Life -- Achievements of China and Uzbekistan in Poverty Reduction," is to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fight against poverty, organizers of the event said Wednesday during the opening ceremony.

Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan said that any country striving for development and prosperity must address the problem of poverty, adding that China, as one of the world's most populous countries, has done a great job in reducing poverty and thus achieving historic achievements.

China and Uzbekistan are comprehensive strategic partners in the fight against poverty, Jiang said, emphasizing that China is ready to exchange its practice of passing the "path of poverty eradication" with Uzbekistan and make joint efforts to achieve the common prosperity and well-being of the two peoples.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has described poverty reduction in the country as a state political task in 2020, according to Ilkhom Norkulov, Uzbek first deputy minister of economic development and poverty reduction.

Recalling that the two countries have cooperated and exchanged experience in poverty reduction, with several teleconferences relevant to the theme held, Norkulov said "this exhibition brings together the long-term successful experience of China and the first steps of Uzbekistan in reducing poverty."

Hong Tianyun, deputy head of China's national administration for rural vitalization, the country's competent authority for poverty reduction, said "China is actively exchanging its useful experience with foreign partners, and highly appreciates the enormous efforts made by the Uzbek side to reduce poverty amid negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We are ready to establish contacts with the competent authorities of Uzbekistan on developing policy and consolidating the results of the fight against poverty," Hong said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)