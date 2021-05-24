Over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 510.858 million doses had been administered in the country, according to the commission.

China is now capable of administering over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, the commission said.

