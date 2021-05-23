People mourn for Yuan Longping in Changsha

Xinhua) 09:03, May 23, 2021

Staff workers place flowers presented by local people to the memorial hall for Yuan Longping at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 22, 2021. The hearse carrying Yuan Longping's body left the Xiangya Hospital of Central South University for funeral parlor in Changsha on Saturday. Halfway through, the hearse made a detour at the Hunan Hybrid Rice Research Center where Yuan lived and worked for a long time. Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that relieved countless people of hunger, died of organ failure at 91 on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

