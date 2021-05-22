"Father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping dies at 91
CHANGSHA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that pulled countless people out of hunger, died of illness at 91 on Saturday.
The top rice scientist in China passed away in a hospital in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, at about 1 p.m., according to the hospital and other sources.
He succeeded in cultivating the world's first high-yielding hybrid rice strain in 1973, which was later grown on a large scale in China and other countries to substantially raise output.
Yuan has spent over five decades researching and developing hybrid rice, which has reached its third generation. Until early this year, he had been conducting research in a seed breeding base in Hainan.
Data shows the accumulated planting area of hybrid rice has exceeded 16 million hectares in China, or 57 percent of the total planting area of rice, helping feed an extra 80 million people a year.
Its growth area overseas has reached 8 million hectares.
Photos
Related Stories
- New super hybrid rice variety breaks high yield record in S China's Sanya
- Yuan Longping’s team sets new record for salt-resistant rice yield
- Furong Police Station provides door-to-door ID registration service to professor Yuan Longping
- Profile: Yuan Longping, father of hybrid rice
- Father of hybrid rice says he won’t retire
- Yuan Longping expects 6.6 million hectares of saltwater-tolerant rice in 10 years
- Sea rice yields high in Dubai’s desert areas
- Innovation makes China stand out in rice technology
- China's 'father of hybrid rice' sets new world records
- China likely to set new hybrid rice production record earlier
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.