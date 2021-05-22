Home>>
Political manipulation in COVID-19 response brings greater harm to people around globe: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:53, May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Political manipulation would not serve COVID-19 response, and it would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks while speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.
"The pandemic is yet another reminder that we humanity rise and fall together with a shared future," Xi said.
Xi called for championing the vision of building a global community of health for all, tiding over the trying time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly rejecting any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus.
