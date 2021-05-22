Home>>
Xi calls for improving global disease prevention, control system
(Xinhua) 09:53, May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said the COVID-19 pandemic is an extensive test of the global health governance system, calling for improving the global disease prevention and control system.
Xi made the remarks while speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.
Xi urged efforts to enhance the capacity in five aspects:
-- monitoring, early-warning and emergency response;
-- treatment of major pandemics;
-- contingency reserve and logistics;
-- fighting disinformation;
-- providing support to developing countries.
