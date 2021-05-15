Taiwan reports record-high daily local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:56, May 15, 2021

TAIPEI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Friday confirmed 29 new local cases of COVID-19, the most locally-transmitted infections in a day since the outbreak, the local disease monitoring agency said.

Sixteen of the new local cases were linked to a cluster involving teahouses in Taipei's Wanhua District, while five others were associated with a cluster in Luzhou, New Taipei City. Another case was linked to an arcade in Yilan County.

The sources of the remaining seven cases have not yet been determined, the agency said.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, there was panic-buying of foodstuff and anti-epidemic supplies at supermarkets, while the flow of people in public places such as restaurants has decreased significantly.

On Friday, Taipei set up four testing sites for the virus and called on those with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Friday confirmed five new imported COVID-19 cases, which originated in Indonesia, Paraguay and Albania.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,290, including 12 deaths, the agency said.

