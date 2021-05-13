DPP denounced for obstructing Taiwan people from seeking jobs on mainland

May 13, 2021

People wearing masks walk on street in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, March 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's attempt to hinder the right of Taiwan people to obtain employment information and development opportunities on the mainland.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the DPP authority's request to block mainland employment information provided by enterprises for Taiwan people, at a press conference.

"It is the personal freedom and legitimate right of Taiwan compatriots to choose to work on the mainland," said Zhu, adding that the DPP authority's obstruction will harm the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots.

