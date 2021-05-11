China still has abundant labor force: official

May 11, 2021

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's working-age population, or people aged between 16 and 59, stands at 880 million, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said Tuesday, citing data from the seventh national census.

The figure indicates that the country still has abundant labor force, Ning told a press conference.

