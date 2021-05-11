China's top political advisor meets with Egyptian Senate speaker via video link

Xinhua) 10:46, May 11, 2021

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Egyptian Senate Speaker Abdel Razeq, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Egyptian Senate Speaker Abdel Razeq via video link Monday, pledging to enhance friendly exchanges between the two sides.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and China stands ready to work with Egypt to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate mutual political trust, support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, and promote cooperation on economy and trade, people-to-people exchanges and anti-epidemic efforts.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Egyptian Senate and further enrich the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Abdel Razeq expressed the willingness to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and continue to firmly support China's principled position on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

