Tourism severely impacted by COVID-19 in Egypt

Xinhua) 13:59, April 27, 2021

A camel rests at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on April 26, 2021. Local tourism has been severely impacted by the COVID-19, with fewer tourists seen in the scenic area now. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)