Languages

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Home>>

Tourism severely impacted by COVID-19 in Egypt

(Xinhua) 13:59, April 27, 2021

A camel rests at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on April 26, 2021. Local tourism has been severely impacted by the COVID-19, with fewer tourists seen in the scenic area now. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories