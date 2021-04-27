Home>>
Tourism severely impacted by COVID-19 in Egypt
(Xinhua) 13:59, April 27, 2021
A camel rests at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on April 26, 2021. Local tourism has been severely impacted by the COVID-19, with fewer tourists seen in the scenic area now. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
