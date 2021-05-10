76th anniversary of end of World War II in Europe marked in Berlin

May 10, 2021

A woman comes to lay flowers at the Soviet Memorial in Treptower Park during a gathering to mark the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day, in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 9, 2021. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

