Base Camp on north slope of Mt. Qomolangma not affected by COVID-19

Ecns.cn) 15:02, May 10, 2021

Flag flies at the base camp on the north slope of Mount Qomolangma, May 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Ran Wenjuan)

At an altitude of 5,200 meters, the base camp on the north slope of Mount Qomolangma is an important starting point and base for mountaineering. Supplies and basic medical care are guaranteed.

