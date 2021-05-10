Explore enchanting scenery of Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:55, May 10, 2021

The shimmering Kanas Lake welcoming visitors in the heart of the Altai Mountains, the windswept Ghost Town with its wondrous landscapes, the birch forests of the north stretching towards the blue sky… This is the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Offering a great variety of jaw-dropping natural landscapes and historic-cultural sites, Xinjiang attracts visitors from all around the world.

(People's Daily Online/Li Haoyang)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)