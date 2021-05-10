Home>>
Explore enchanting scenery of Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:55, May 10, 2021
The shimmering Kanas Lake welcoming visitors in the heart of the Altai Mountains, the windswept Ghost Town with its wondrous landscapes, the birch forests of the north stretching towards the blue sky… This is the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Offering a great variety of jaw-dropping natural landscapes and historic-cultural sites, Xinjiang attracts visitors from all around the world.
(People's Daily Online/Li Haoyang)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- European analysts question credibility of 'Xinjiang Uygur genocide' report
- New report by foreign experts refutes claims of genocide in Xinjiang
- China's pairing assistance program gives impetus to the development of Xinjiang
- "Always the truth," says French writer in virtual encounter with e-celebrities from China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang's Alataw Pass sees robust rise in China-Europe freight train trips
- Young man dances into spotlight in China's Xinjiang
- New Report: Ins and outs of the lies about Xinjiang
- Harmonious Xinjiang -- Uyghur youth tells real lives of ethnic minority people in China
- "Forced labor" in Xinjiang a false assertion: Xinjiang official
- China's Xinjiang fully guarantees ethnic minority students' rights to learn own languages: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.