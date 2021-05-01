Home>>
Xi stresses strategic resolve on building eco-civilization
(Xinhua) 15:51, May 01, 2021
BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed maintaining strategic resolve on developing ecological civilization and achieving modernization featuring human-nature harmony.
Xi made the remarks while presiding over a study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
