Xi stresses strategic resolve on building eco-civilization

Xinhua) 15:51, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed maintaining strategic resolve on developing ecological civilization and achieving modernization featuring human-nature harmony.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.

