Xi sends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Int'l Workers' Day
(Xinhua) 09:24, May 01, 2021
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's working people ahead of the International Workers' Day, which falls on Saturday.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings and wishes on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.
